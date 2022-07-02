Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

