Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

