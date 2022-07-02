Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,193 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

