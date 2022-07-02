Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 11,930 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 215,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 138,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

