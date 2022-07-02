Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,412 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $61.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.