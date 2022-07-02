Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,533 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.23 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About MGE Energy (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.