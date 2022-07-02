Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 52,300 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13.

EQX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

