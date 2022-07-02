Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 757 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

