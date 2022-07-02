Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $589,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

