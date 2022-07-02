Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $19,105,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPM opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

