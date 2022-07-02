Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

