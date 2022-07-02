Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.29 and last traded at C$7.29. 5,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 6,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.18.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids disposal and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates 8 water and solids treatment and recycling facilities, as well as develops a portfolio of renewable natural gas and biofuel projects.

