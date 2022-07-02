Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.82

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.82 and traded as low as $4.00. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 7,736 shares.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Grupo México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

