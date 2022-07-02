Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.26

Shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.60. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 2,273 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

Gulf Resources ( NASDAQ:GURE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 0.51%.

About Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

