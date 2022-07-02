H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Raised to SEK 145

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 140 to SEK 145 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.22. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

