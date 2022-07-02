Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $597.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.24) to GBX 525 ($6.44) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($6.99) to GBX 670 ($8.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $4.25 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

