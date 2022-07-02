Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,917 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 133,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

