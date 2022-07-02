HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Trading Up 6.3%

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 116,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,827,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

