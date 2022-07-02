Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $16.80 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,494 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

