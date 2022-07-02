HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 8,366.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $133.25 on Friday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

