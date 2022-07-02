Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 797 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $143.92 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.