Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.75. Hill International shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 68,663 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hill International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Hill International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Hill International ( NYSE:HIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIL. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Hill International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 118,571 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.