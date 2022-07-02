Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.27

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 21763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,889.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 194,868 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,222,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.