Hixon Zuercher LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

