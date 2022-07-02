Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

