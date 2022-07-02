Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) PT Lowered to $90.00

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $127.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s previous close.

HHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

HHC stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Howard Hughes by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

