HSBC Upgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to “Buy”

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $772.50.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

