HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.37

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.37 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.18), with a volume of 98,855 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

