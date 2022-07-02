Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.92 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.04.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

