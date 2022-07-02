Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.25 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 215,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 138,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

