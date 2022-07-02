Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,977 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

