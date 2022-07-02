Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

Shares of DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $129.97. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

