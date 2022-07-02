Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 448 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,212,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.68.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.35.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

