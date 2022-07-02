Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 9,132 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.78. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

