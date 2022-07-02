Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.32.

Shares of BKR opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

