Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDC opened at $43.42 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

