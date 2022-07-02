Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,270.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2,571.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $27,991,403 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

