Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $140,781,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Insulet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after acquiring an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,200,000 after buying an additional 162,158 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.67.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $226.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 359.47 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

