Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $94,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 777,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 58,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 446,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

