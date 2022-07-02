Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after acquiring an additional 774,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,819,000 after acquiring an additional 611,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 810,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,880,000 after acquiring an additional 378,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,314,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.70.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Amcor’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

