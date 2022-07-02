Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,133 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 202,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

