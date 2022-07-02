Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $61.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

