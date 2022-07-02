IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 206.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,150,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,381,000 after buying an additional 56,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. Mizuho dropped their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

NYSE IEX opened at $183.66 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

