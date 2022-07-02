IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 8,025 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,460 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.
Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.28.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.46.
About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
