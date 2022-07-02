IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,310 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.00.

Shares of CRL opened at $218.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

