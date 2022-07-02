IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 934 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

NYSE:MTN opened at $223.15 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.60 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.01 and a 200 day moving average of $264.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

