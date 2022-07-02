Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $182.89 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.33 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.36 and a 200-day moving average of $214.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.09.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

