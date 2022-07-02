ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.29

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.29 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.40 ($0.07). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.64 ($0.07), with a volume of 124,841 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £16.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.29.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

