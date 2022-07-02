Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 3,061.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,420,000 after purchasing an additional 770,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Incyte by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 838.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 365,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $21,394,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

