Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.95

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.95 and traded as low as C$21.03. Information Services shares last traded at C$21.03, with a volume of 6,100 shares.

ISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.95. The firm has a market cap of C$368.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Information Services Co. will post 1.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

In other Information Services news, Director Doug Emsley acquired 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,910.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

